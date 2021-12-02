Main accused in Cumilla city councillor murder killed in ‘gunfight’

Earlier, two more accused – Md Sabbir Hossain and Sajon -- in the murder case were killed in reported gunfight with police in Cumilla early Tuesday. The gunfight took place at Songraish Balumohal area adjacent to the embankment of Gumti river at around 12:45am.
Police said Sabbir is accused number 3 and Sajon accused number 5 in the case filed over the murder of councillor Sohel and his associate Haripada Saha. Sabbir is from Sujanagar water tank area of the city and son of Rafiq Mia. Sajon is from Songraish area and son of Kakon Mia.
Regarding the gunfight that killed Shah Alam, police said around 12:30am on Thursday they were tipped off that a few miscreants were staying in Chanpur area. Teams of district detective branch of police and Kotwali Model police station conducted a coordinated drive in the area. When police reached in the area around 1:00am, the miscreants opened firing at the law enforcers.
Police were forced to retaliate when several miscreants fled the spot. Policemen found a bullet-hit person with a firearm in his hand. The man was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where the duty physician declared him dead.
Police came to know that the man was the main accused in the murder of Cumilla City Corporation councillor and his associate, police added.
Two policemen sustained injuries in the gunfight, the law enforcement claimed. They were admitted Cumilla police hospital.
Police also claimed to have recovered a pistol, shells of bullet and cartridges from the spot.
Additional police super in Cumilla said, so far three accused in the murder of Sohel have been killed in gunfights. Shah Alam’s body will be handed over to his family after the post mortem at Cumilla Medical College.
A case will be filed for obstructing the police force, murder and recovery of arms, he added.
On 22 November, councillor of ward no. 17 Sohel and his assistant were killed while five others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire at his office in Pathuariapara in the city. The councillor’s younger brother Syed Rumon filed a murder case on the following day accusing 21 people including naming 11 people.
As of Wednesday, police arrested five accused and one suspect over the incident. Three accused have been killed in alleged gunfights while three of the accused – Sohel Prakash, Saimon and Rony – are on the run.