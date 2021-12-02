Main accused in Cumilla city councillor murder killed in ‘gunfight’

Main accused in the double murder of an Awami League leader and Cumilla City Corporation councillor Md Sohel and his associate Haripada Saha was killed in what the police called a gunfight with them in Cumilla in the small hours of Thursday.

Deceased Shah Alam, 28, was from Sujanagar Boubazar area in Cumilla. Slain Md Sohel was a councillor of ward no. 17 of the city corporation.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, additional superintendent of police in Cumilla (sadar circle) Md Sohan Sarker said Shah Alam was killed in the gunfight that took place in Chanpur area adjacent to the embankment of Gumti river around 1:15am.

Shah Alam is accused in at least six cases filed on charges of murder, arms trading, terrorism and other crimes, he said.