Majnu gets life term over rape of DU student

Staff Correspondent

The lone accused Md Majnu has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment over the rape of a Dhaka University student in Kurmitola area of city.

Majnu was also fined Tk 60 thousand.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

A tribunal on 26 August framed charges against Majnu in the case.

Police on 16 March submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

According to the case statement, Majnu dragged the girl to a nearby bush in Kurmitola golf club area on 5 January last year.

The victim’s father filed a case in this connection with Cantonment police station. RAB-1 arrested Majnu after the incident triggered widespread protests among students of DU.

