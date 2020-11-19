Majnu gets life term over rape of DU student

The lone accused Md Majnu has been sentenced to lifetime imprisonment over the rape of a Dhaka University student in Kurmitola area of city.

Majnu was also fined Tk 60 thousand.

Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Begum Mosammat Kamrunnahar delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

A tribunal on 26 August framed charges against Majnu in the case.