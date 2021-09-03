Make all orders and verdicts public in court: HC to lower court judges

The HC came up with this verdict on Thursday after cancelling bail order of suspended deputy inspector general (prisons) Partha Gopal Banik. A special judge court had granted the bail earlier.
A virtual bench of HC comprised of justice Enayetur Rahman and justice Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order following the appeal of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against Partha Gopal Banik.
In the verdict, the HC asked Partha Gopal to surrender before the lower court by 20 September. After analysing the overall perspective, it seemed that the bail order (of the Partha Gopal in the special judge court) hasn’t been delivered publicly in the court, the court stated.
Issuing warning to the judges concerned, the HC ordered to dispose of the lawsuit by 28 February in 2022 after transferring it to the speedy tribunal-4 from the special judge court-5.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented ACC while lawyer Shariar Kabir stood for Partha Gopal Banik with deputy attorney general Bipul Bagmar as prosecutor.
Earlier, on 17 June, judge Md Iqbal Hossain of special judge court-5 granted interim bail to Partha Gopal in a case filed by ACC. He later walked out of the prison.
A team of ACC seized Tk 8 million from Partha Gopal Banik’s residence after a raid on 28 July in 2019.