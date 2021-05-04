Mamunul placed on 5-day remand again

Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka has granted another 5-day remand for Hefazat-e-Islam’s former central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque in two cases filed over carrying out subversive activities.
Following a police plea, CMM court on Tuesday granted the remand.
Earlier, after the end of seven-day remand, the police produced him before the court and sought 17-day remand in the two cases filed with Paltan police station.
Following the hearing, the court has granted three-day remand in one case and two-day in other case respectively.
Mamunul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin told Prothom Alo that he was produced before court after the end of seven-day remand and the court granted another five-day remand against him.
Apart from this, he has been shown arrested in five more cases.