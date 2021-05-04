Mamunul placed on 5-day remand again

Chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court of Dhaka has granted another 5-day remand for Hefazat-e-Islam’s former central joint secretary general Mamunul Haque in two cases filed over carrying out subversive activities.

Following a police plea, CMM court on Tuesday granted the remand.

Earlier, after the end of seven-day remand, the police produced him before the court and sought 17-day remand in the two cases filed with Paltan police station.