Man arrested for 'harassing Child sexually' on running bus

Narayanganj

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a child on a running bus in Sonargaon of Narayanganj, reports UNB.

The accused is Molin Hossain, 32, assistant of the bus driver.

Sub-inspector of Sonargaon police station Shariful Islam said Molin was arrested after the victim's mother called the national emergency service 999 around 9:00am.

Molin sexually harassed the victim when she was sleeping in her seat, he said.

A case has been filed under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, the police officer said.

