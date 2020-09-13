Man arrested for killing wife, 2 others in Narsingdi

A man was arrested in Narsingdi for reportedly murdering his wife and two others during a family feud at Kumardi in Shibpur upazila on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Nazma Begum, 45, Taijul islam, 57 and his wife Monowara Begum, 50, of the village.

Quoting locals, Molla Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Shibpur Police Sation said Badal Mia and his family used to live at the rented house of one Taijul Islam in the area.

In the morning, an altercation ensued between Badal and his wife Nazma over a family matter.