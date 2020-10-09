Man arrested for ‘raping’ niece in Khulna

Police on Friday arrested a man as he allegedly raped his niece in Rarli village of Paikgacha upazila, reports UNB.
The arrested person is Asanur Rahman.
Officer-in-charge of Paikgacha police station Ezaz Shafi said Asanur went to his cousin's house six days back on 4 October, where he tactfully gave sedatives to drinks of all family members.
He raped his niece when everyone of the family fell unconscious, the cop said.
All the family members were admitted to the hospital later that night, OC said.
Later, victim's father filed a case over the matter on Friday.