Man arrested over gang rape of seventh grader

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man who along with his friends allegedly gang raped a seventh grader in Salna area of Gazipur early Saturday, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Arif alias Sabuj, 28, son of Khorshed Alam.
Commander Abdullah Al Mamun of RAB-1 said they arrested Sabuj at 2:30am from Telipara area.
Sabuj and his accomplices abducted the victim while she was returning from school and took her to a house in Salna area where they violated her.
Neighbours spotted the victim after hearing her scream but the miscreants managed to flee, he said.
Victim's mother filed a case with Gazipur police station over the matter.