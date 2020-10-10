Man arrested over gang rape of seventh grader

Prothom Alo English Desk

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man who along with his friends allegedly gang raped a seventh grader in Salna area of Gazipur early Saturday, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Arif alias Sabuj, 28, son of Khorshed Alam.

Commander Abdullah Al Mamun of RAB-1 said they arrested Sabuj at 2:30am from Telipara area.



Sabuj and his accomplices abducted the victim while she was returning from school and took her to a house in Salna area where they violated her.

Neighbours spotted the victim after hearing her scream but the miscreants managed to flee, he said.

Victim's mother filed a case with Gazipur police station over the matter.

