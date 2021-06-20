Man beaten dead in Magura mosque

The two youths grabbed Pakhi from behind and beat him with sticks as he was alone in the mosque at that time, police said.
As locals rushed to the mosque hearing his screams, Rabiul and Banshi fled the scene.
Pakhi was then taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Tarak Nath Biswas, officer in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said a case has been filed with the station in this incident.
It was not clear what prompted the two youths to kill Pakhi, he said.