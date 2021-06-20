Crime and Law

Man beaten dead in Magura mosque

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man was beaten to death in a mosque at Polashbari union in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura district, reports UNB.

Locals said Pakhi Master, 55, of Polashbari union came under attack reportedly by Rabiul Mollah and Banshi Mollah when he entered the mosque around 5:00pm on Saturday.

The two youths grabbed Pakhi from behind and beat him with sticks as he was alone in the mosque at that time, police said.

As locals rushed to the mosque hearing his screams, Rabiul and Banshi fled the scene.

Pakhi was then taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Tarak Nath Biswas, officer in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said a case has been filed with the station in this incident.

It was not clear what prompted the two youths to kill Pakhi, he said.

