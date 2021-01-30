Man detained at airport with yaba pills inside stomach

Airport Armed Police (AAP) on Saturday arrested a man from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for carrying 2,080 contraband yaba pills inside his stomach, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Gulam Mostafa Mondol.
Sources at the airport said Airport Armed Police approached Gulam Mostafa as he tried to sneak out through the domestic terminal as soon as he had landed at the airport from Cox's Bazar by a flight of US-Bangla Airlines.
As the law enforcers became suspicious of Mostafa's behaviour, they arranged for an x-ray on his stomach. And more than 2,000 yaba pills were detected in his stomach.
Based on his information, Airport Armed Police also arrested some Rahman who went to receive the yaba consignment from the airport.
During preliminary interrogation, Mostafa revealed that he had put the yaba tablets inside his belly at a hotel of Kolatoli in Cox's Bazar. Some Selim gave him the yaba consignment at the hotel.
A case was filed under the Narcotics Control Act with airport police station in this connection.