Man detained at airport with yaba pills inside stomach

Airport Armed Police (AAP) on Saturday arrested a man from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for carrying 2,080 contraband yaba pills inside his stomach, reports UNB.



The arrestee was identified as Gulam Mostafa Mondol.



Sources at the airport said Airport Armed Police approached Gulam Mostafa as he tried to sneak out through the domestic terminal as soon as he had landed at the airport from Cox's Bazar by a flight of US-Bangla Airlines.



As the law enforcers became suspicious of Mostafa's behaviour, they arranged for an x-ray on his stomach. And more than 2,000 yaba pills were detected in his stomach.



