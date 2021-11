Criminal Investigation Department (CID) members detained a man from Keshabpur in Rajshahi city on Monday night in connection with the missing of 17 files from the health ministry, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Nasimul Goni Toton, a contractor of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital. A team of CID conducted a drive at the house of Toton and detained him for interrogation, said special superintendent of police Abdul Jalil.