Man detained with gold worth Tk 50m at Dhaka airport

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A man was arrested with 7.290kg smuggled gold at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday, reports UNB.

Customs officials said the seized gold has an estimated market price of Tk 50 million.

Members of Customs’ Preventive Team stopped Sarowar Uddin, a resident of Chattogram, who flew in from Muscat on flight BS 322 in the morning.

Sixty-two gold bars and 98g gold ornaments, weighing 7.290kg, were seized from him.

Legal actions will be taken against him, customs officials said.

