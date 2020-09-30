Man dies in police custody in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Arrest illustration
Arrest illustration

A man died in police custody in Dhaka on Tuesday hours after his arrest from Gulistan, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Masud Rana, 30. The cause of his death is still unclear.

DMP deputy commissioner (Media) Md Walid said Paltan police arrested Masud with 300 yaba pills at night and took him to the police station.

He said they suspect that Masud was a drug addict.

At the police station, Masud became restless and fell down. He also received injuries to his head, Walid claimed.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 10:30pm.

