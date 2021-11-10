Man dies of injuries at Rajshahi hospital

Several people sustained injuries in the violence and some motorbikes were also vandalised, the OC said, adding that both sides submitted complaints in connection with the violence.
Of the injured, two men—Sabuj, a supporter of Omar, and Anwar Hossain, a supporter of Amin—were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as their condition was said to be critical.
Sabuj succumbed to his injures around 9:00pm on Tuesday.
As the news of his death spread, Omar’s supporters brought out a procession in the Chalna area, demanding a free and fair investigation into the violence and exemplary punishment to those responsible for the untimely demise of Sabuj.