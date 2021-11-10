Crime and Law

UP pre-election violence

Man dies of injuries at Rajshahi hospital

UNB
Pabna

A 45-year-old man who sustained injuries in pre-poll violence in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna district Monday night, died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital a day later, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hossain, son of Mahatab Uddin of Chalna village in the upazila.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Sujanagar police station, said a clash broke out Monday night between the supporters of Awami League-backed Union Parishad chairman candidate Amin Uddin and his rival Omar Faruk in Bhaina.

Several people sustained injuries in the violence and some motorbikes were also vandalised, the OC said, adding that both sides submitted complaints in connection with the violence.

Of the injured, two men—Sabuj, a supporter of Omar, and Anwar Hossain, a supporter of Amin—were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital as their condition was said to be critical.

Sabuj succumbed to his injures around 9:00pm on Tuesday.

As the news of his death spread, Omar’s supporters brought out a procession in the Chalna area, demanding a free and fair investigation into the violence and exemplary punishment to those responsible for the untimely demise of Sabuj.

