Man dies of injuries at Rajshahi hospital

A 45-year-old man who sustained injuries in pre-poll violence in Sujanagar upazila of Pabna district Monday night, died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital a day later, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hossain, son of Mahatab Uddin of Chalna village in the upazila.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Sujanagar police station, said a clash broke out Monday night between the supporters of Awami League-backed Union Parishad chairman candidate Amin Uddin and his rival Omar Faruk in Bhaina.