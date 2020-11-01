Man gets life imprisonment for rape

A tribunal in Kushtia on Sunday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a woman in 2019, reports UNB.

The convict was identified as Mohammad Jewel, 32, son of Billal Hossain of Kumarkhali upazila in the district.

Judge Munshi Mohammad Mashier Rahman of Kushtia Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal also fined Jewel Tk 100,000. He will have to serve six more months’ rigorous imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.