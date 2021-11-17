Crime and Law

Man gets life in jail for raping minor student in Kurigram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rape
A court in Kurigram has sentenced a 30-year-old private tutor to life in jail for raping a minor student in 2013, UNB reports.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Omlan Kusum Zisnu also imposed a fine of Tk 100,000 on Abdus Sabur after convicting him of the heinous crime.

Abdus Sabur, son of Abdun Noor, a resident of Panrul village of Dilpur upazila, raped the fifth grader on 19 May in 2013. The girl used to take tuitions from Abdus.

The convict had also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

However, the girl spoke of the incident to her parents, who lodged a complaint at the Dilpur police station on 20 May, 2013, following which an FIR for rape was filed against the teacher.

After eight years, the judge handed down the punishment to the accused.

