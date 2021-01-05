Man gets life sentence for raping daughter

A man convicted of raping his own daughter has been sentenced to life in prison, reports news agency UNB.

Nejam Uddin, 40, a carpenter of Bhujpur, Chattogram stood accused of raping his 12-year-old daughter. Chattogram Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 judge Munshi Abdul Majid found him guilty in a judgment announced today.

The public prosecutor of the tribunal Ariful Alam confirmed the matter. He said Nejam is facing his sentence under two separate sections.

Ariful further said the tribunal additionally fined the convict Tk 20,000 and also sentenced him to life imprisonment under section 9(1). Under another section 9(4) (B) he is liable to pay Tk 5,000 and sentenced to five years in prison. If he fails to pay, he would face rigorous imprisonment for another three years and three months.