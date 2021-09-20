Man gets seven years in jail for distorting PMs photos

A trial court on Monday convicted a person and sentenced him to seven years jail on charge of distorting photos of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian former prime minister Manmohan Singh and uploading those in social media, reports UNB.

Judge of Rajshahi Cyber Tribunal Ziaur Rahman found the convict identified as Aktar Hossain, 45, guilty of the charge and pronounced the verdict in his presence in the court.