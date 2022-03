Police said Jashim attacked his father with an axe around 2:00 pm on Thursday when the elderly man asked him to not take drugs anymore.

Locals took Aziz to the upazila health complex first and later he was transferred to MAG Osmani Medical Hospital, where he soon died during treatment.

“Within a couple of hours, Jashim was arrested from his own home in Tajpur village. We have pressed murder charges against him,” said Hillol Roy, officer-in-charge of Beanibazar police station.