Sources said airport officials detected the narcotics (in tablet form) while frisking Ohidul just before he was about to board an Emirates Airlines flight to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia at 7.30am.

Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, Executive Director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said they seized 8,000 Yaba pills hidden in 40 packets from the possession of the passenger.

Legal processes are underway in this regard, he added.