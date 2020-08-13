Man held with gold bars worth Tk 22.2m at Shahjalal airport

A team of Dhaka customs arrested a man along with 32 gold bars from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airpor tin Dhaka on Thursday, reports UNB.
The arrestee was identified as Almas Ali.
Sulaiman Hossain, assistant commissioner of customs, said a flight of BG-148 from Dubai landed at the airport around 8:50am.
Advertisement
Tipped off, a team of customs house challenged Almas Ali and seized 32 gold bars worth Tk 22.2 million after scanning his bag. The gold bars were kept hidden inside the bag tactfully.
Later, he was handed over to police.