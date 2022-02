A man was killed allegedly by his brothers over a land dispute in Panchani village of Rupsar TSB union in Khulna on Tuesday evening, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Israil Mollah, son of late Iklas Mollah.

Md Kamruzzaman, a sub-inspector at Rupsha police station, said that Israil and his brothers—Intaz and Maruf—had been at loggerheads over the ownership of the land in question for a long time.