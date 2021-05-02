Man killed ‘by son’ in Feni

A man was beaten to death allegedly by his son over a family feud at Purba Debipur in Sadar upazila of Feni district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Haque, 80 of the village.

Quoting family members, police said Saiful, 35, son of Saidul, picked up a fight with his father before Iftar.

At one stage, he beat up Saidul up with a bamboo stick mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot, said officer-in-charge of Feni Model Police Station, Nizam Uddin quoting neighbours.

On information, police went to the spot but could not arrest Saiful as he along with his wife Nasima Akter managed to flee the scene.