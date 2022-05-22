Crime

Man killed by wife in Brahmanbaria

Prothom Alo English Desk

A man was allegedly killed by his wife over a family feud in Ghatiara village in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria district in the small hours on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 50, son of Emran Mollah of the village.

Police arrested his wife Samsia Akter Toha, 45, from the spot for questioning, said Sohrab Al Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.

Tajul was in Saudi Arabia for two decades. He returned to the country two months back. Since then, the couple used to fight over various issues.

On Friday midnight, Toha had an altercation with Tajul about closing the windows of the house. At one point, Tajul slapped Toha. Later, aggrieved Toha hit Tajul, leaving him injured.

Tajul was taken to District Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the inspector.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy.

The deceased’s father Emran Mollah has lodged a complaint at the Sadar Model Police Station, the officer added.

