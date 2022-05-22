Man killed by wife in Brahmanbaria

A man was allegedly killed by his wife over a family feud in Ghatiara village in Sadar upazila of Brahmanbaria district in the small hours on Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 50, son of Emran Mollah of the village.

Police arrested his wife Samsia Akter Toha, 45, from the spot for questioning, said Sohrab Al Hossain, inspector (Investigation) of Brahmanbaria Sadar Model Police Station.