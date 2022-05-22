Man killed by wife in Brahmanbaria

Tajul was in Saudi Arabia for two decades. He returned to the country two months back. Since then, the couple used to fight over various issues.
On Friday midnight, Toha had an altercation with Tajul about closing the windows of the house. At one point, Tajul slapped Toha. Later, aggrieved Toha hit Tajul, leaving him injured.
Tajul was taken to District Sadar Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the inspector.
The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy.
The deceased’s father Emran Mollah has lodged a complaint at the Sadar Model Police Station, the officer added.