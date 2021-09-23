Man killed in alleged gunfight with RAB

Advertisement
Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-15 team raided the Jaliapalong area in Ukhiya upazila of Cox’s Bazar district around 8.30pm, said commanding officer Wing Commander Azim Ahmed on Thursday.
When the law enforcement confronted the alleged drug peddler, he opened fire in a bid to escape, but was killed in retaliatory firing by the RAB team, reports UNB.
The RAB personnel claimed to have seized 10,000 yaba, a revolver and three rounds of bullet from the possession of the deceased.