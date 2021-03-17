Man killed in attack by ‘teen gang members’ in Chattogram

A young man was killed and four others injured in an attack reportedly by members of a teen gang in the Agrabad area of the city on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hashem, 33, a resident of Rangipara in Halishohor area of the city.

Mohamamd Mohsin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station, said some members of “Agrabad Easter Boys Club” brought out a cycle rally in the Agrabad area around 12:30pm that created traffic congestion in the area.