Man killed in attack by ‘teen gang members’ in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Chattogram
A young man was killed and four others injured in an attack reportedly by members of a teen gang in the Agrabad area of the city on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hashem, 33, a resident of Rangipara in Halishohor area of the city.

Mohamamd Mohsin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Double Mooring police station, said some members of “Agrabad Easter Boys Club” brought out a cycle rally in the Agrabad area around 12:30pm that created traffic congestion in the area.

Hashem, who got stuck in the traffic jam, protested the matter.

At one stage, an altercation ensued between the teenage boys and Hashem over the issue.

Later, the members of the teen gang attacked Hashem, leaving him dead on the spot, said the OC.

Police arrested 24 people in this connection.

