Man killed in 'BGB firing' along Sunamganj border

A man has been shot dead by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Bangaon border in Sadar upazila of Sunamganj.
The deceased is Kamal Mia, 35, son of Abdul Awal, a resident of Islampur Uttarpara village of sadar upazila.
Kamal Mia received bullet injuries on Saturday noon. He died at around 4:00pm while he was being taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
BGB claimed Kamal was a member of a cattle smuggler gang. The members of the cattle smuggling gang brought 25-30 cows from India to Bangaon border near Pillar 1215. BGB members of patrolling team at Bangaon camp tried to seize them.
BGB also alleged a group of 30-35 suspected smugglers launched an attack on them. At that time, Kamal hit BGB lance nayek Thui Hola Mong Marma with a cleaver. Marma received injuries at his hand and head.
Later, in retaliation, Mong Marma in self-defence fired two rounds of bullets. Kamal received injuries as a bullet hit his back. The injured BGB member was treated at Sunamganj district sadar hospital.
However, Kamal Mia's relative Rajib Ahmad said Kamal Mia was a farmer. He was not involved in smuggling. One of his cows entered Indian territory crossing border on Saturday noon. While Kamal Mia was bringing back the cow, BGB wanted to take the cow to the camp saying the cow was illegally brought from India.
A member of BGB also abused him and at one stage of altercation, the BGB member shot at him, hitting bellow his waist in the back.
Sunamganj BGB 28 battalion commander lieutenant Md. Maksudul Alam said a group of 30-35 smugglers launched an attack on the members of BGB patrolling team, leaving one member injured.
In self-defence, BGB fired two rounds of bullets.
BGB official Maksudul Alam said preparation is being taken to file a case on charges of attacking BGB members.