Man killed in 'BGB firing' along Sunamganj border

A man has been shot dead by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along Bangaon border in Sadar upazila of Sunamganj.

The deceased is Kamal Mia, 35, son of Abdul Awal, a resident of Islampur Uttarpara village of sadar upazila.

Kamal Mia received bullet injuries on Saturday noon. He died at around 4:00pm while he was being taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

BGB claimed Kamal was a member of a cattle smuggler gang. The members of the cattle smuggling gang brought 25-30 cows from India to Bangaon border near Pillar 1215. BGB members of patrolling team at Bangaon camp tried to seize them.