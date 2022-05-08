Man killed in clash over Jumma prayer: 3 arrested

Three people were arrested over killing of a 60-year-old man during a clash over offering prayer at a mosque in Mohanganj upazila in Netrakona, UNB reports.

The arrestees were identified as Waliullah, Nizam, and Kanchan, said Rashedul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Mohonganj police station.

The arrestees were produced before court on Sunday, he said.