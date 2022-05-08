Crime

Man killed in clash over Jumma prayer: 3 arrested

Prothom Alo English Desk

Three people were arrested over killing of a 60-year-old man during a clash over offering prayer at a mosque in Mohanganj upazila in Netrakona, UNB reports.

The arrestees were identified as Waliullah, Nizam, and Kanchan, said Rashedul Hasan, Officer-in-Charge of Mohonganj police station.

The arrestees were produced before court on Sunday, he said.

The accused were arrested on Friday night after Alamgir Hossain, son of deceased Moti Mia, 60, filed a murder case accusing 22 people and several more anonymous people, said OC Rashedul Hasan.

The incident occurred on Friday at Kewardighi village over delivering Khutba during Jumma prayer in a local mosque.

The supporters of Nurul Islam, president of the mosque committee and former UP member, clashed with Abu Shahin Akhand, general secretary of the committe.

During the clash Abu Shahin’s uncle Moti Mia died on the spot, said OC Rashedul Hasan.

