Man killed in clash over Jumma prayer: 3 arrested

The accused were arrested on Friday night after Alamgir Hossain, son of deceased Moti Mia, 60, filed a murder case accusing 22 people and several more anonymous people, said OC Rashedul Hasan.
The incident occurred on Friday at Kewardighi village over delivering Khutba during Jumma prayer in a local mosque.
The supporters of Nurul Islam, president of the mosque committee and former UP member, clashed with Abu Shahin Akhand, general secretary of the committe.
During the clash Abu Shahin’s uncle Moti Mia died on the spot, said OC Rashedul Hasan.