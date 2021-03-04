Man killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

A man was killed in what the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) called a gunfight at Ramu Rubber Garden in Cox’s Bazar district in the early hours of Thursday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, the 28-year-old son of one Kala Mia of Uttar Jaliapara in Teknaf upazila.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 raided the garden in Ramu upazila around 12:00am, said lieutenant colonel Mahbubur Rahman of the elite unit.
“As soon as Delwar and his men spotted us near Paharer Dhal, they opened fire, forcing us to retaliate in self-defence. While Delwar died on the spot, others managed to flee,” lieutenant colonel Mahbubur said.
Police have sent the body to Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
“We have also seized 400,000 pieces of yaba, one pistol, four bullets and a bullet shell from his possession. A case has been filed in this connection,” an official said.