Man killed in Cox’s Bazar ‘gunfight’

A man was killed in what the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) called a gunfight at Ramu Rubber Garden in Cox’s Bazar district in the early hours of Thursday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Delwar Hossain, the 28-year-old son of one Kala Mia of Uttar Jaliapara in Teknaf upazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-7 raided the garden in Ramu upazila around 12:00am, said lieutenant colonel Mahbubur Rahman of the elite unit.