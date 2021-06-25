Man killed in ‘gunfight’ in Rajshahi

A mobile phone stolen from the girl’s house on the night of the crime was also found on Shamim, police said on Friday.
Additional superintendent of district police, Iftekhar Alam, said, that some miscreants opened fire at a police team during a raid in Lalitnagar on Thursday night.
The cops retaliated and Shamim sustained bullet wounds in the crossfire.
“He was rushed to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.
On the night of 19 June, the child went to sleep alone in her room at her house in Lalitnagar.
The next morning, her parents found her lifeless body lying under a haystack.
“We have been tracking the local criminals since the horrific crime, and the recovered mobile confirmed Shamim’s involvement in the rape and murder,” said Iftekhar.