Man killed in Kushtia

A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bhabanipur village in Kushtia sadar upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Farid Hossain, 45 of the village.

There had been an enmity between Liakati Ali Badsha-Reza Mandal group and Rashidul-Labushkati group over establishing supremacy, said Quamruzzaman Talukdar, officer-in-charge of sadar police station.