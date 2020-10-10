Man killed in Kushtia

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man was killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over establishing supremacy at Bhabanipur village in Kushtia sadar upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Farid Hossain, 45 of the village.

There had been an enmity between Liakati Ali Badsha-Reza Mandal group and Rashidul-Labushkati group over establishing supremacy, said Quamruzzaman Talukdar, officer-in-charge of sadar police station.

As a sequel to the enmity, the supporters of Rashidul-Labushkati swooped on the house of Reza Mandal and vandalised valuables.

At one stage, the supporters of both groups locked into a clash that left 11 people including Farid injured.

Later, Farid died on the way to a local hospital.

