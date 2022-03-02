Man killed in mosque: Accused held in Dhaka

The victim was admitted to Cumilla Kuchaituli Sadar Hospital in critical condition where the on duty physician declared him dead.
A case was filed against two brothers - Md Rafiq and Md Sumon and several others with at the Burichang police station on 1 March.
Soon after the incident, the main accused Rafiqul, a Kuwaiti expatriate, came to Dhaka in an attempt to escape from the country on a flight of Bangladesh Biman this afternoon.
But the detectives of Airport Armed Police arrested him from the check-in counter of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
ASP Ziaul Haque said the arrestee would be handed over to Cumilla district police.
Attempts were being made to arrest the other accused, he added.