Man killed in mosque: Accused held in Dhaka

Airport Armed Police have arrested the main accused in the case filed on the allegation of killing a devotee during prayer inside a mosque in Cumilla, reports UNB.

Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police, confirmed the matter. He said police arrested accused Rafiqul Islam while he was trying to flee the country on Tuesday.

According to the case statement, on 28 February, on the night of Shab-e-Meraj, several people including Rafiqul Islam, attacked a man name Md Soleman, 28, with sharp weapons while he was praying at Baitur Rahman Jame Mosque in Nazirabazar of Burichang upazila.