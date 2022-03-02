Crime

Man killed in mosque: Accused held in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Airport Armed Police arrested Rafiqul Islam, main accused in a case filed on the allegation of killing a devotee during prayer inside a mosque in Cumilla on 1 March, 2022UNB

Airport Armed Police have arrested the main accused in the case filed on the allegation of killing a devotee during prayer inside a mosque in Cumilla, reports UNB.

Mohammad Ziaul Haque, additional superintendent of Airport Armed Police, confirmed the matter. He said police arrested accused Rafiqul Islam while he was trying to flee the country on Tuesday.

According to the case statement, on 28 February, on the night of Shab-e-Meraj, several people including Rafiqul Islam, attacked a man name Md Soleman, 28, with sharp weapons while he was praying at Baitur Rahman Jame Mosque in Nazirabazar of Burichang upazila.

The victim was admitted to Cumilla Kuchaituli Sadar Hospital in critical condition where the on duty physician declared him dead.

A case was filed against two brothers - Md Rafiq and Md Sumon and several others with at the Burichang police station on 1 March.

Soon after the incident, the main accused Rafiqul, a Kuwaiti expatriate, came to Dhaka in an attempt to escape from the country on a flight of Bangladesh Biman this afternoon.

But the detectives of Airport Armed Police arrested him from the check-in counter of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

ASP Ziaul Haque said the arrestee would be handed over to Cumilla district police.

Attempts were being made to arrest the other accused, he added.

