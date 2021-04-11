Man killed over extramarital affair in Chattogram

A man was allegedly killed by his wife over extramarital relationship at Telipara village under Barabkunda in Sitakunda upazila on Saturday, reports UNB.

Police recovered the body of Joynal Abedin alias Kala, 37 from a pond adjacent to his house in the area.

Quoting family sources, Abul Kalam Azad, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda Police Station, said Joynal got married to Rima Akter eleven years ago. They have two daughters.

Recently, Rima developed an extramarital affair with certain Shahadat.

The couple used to lock into altercations over the issue.