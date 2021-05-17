Man killed over land dispute in Chattogram

A man was killed allegedly by his rivals over land dispute at Goronkhain Fakira Mosque Bazar in Patiya upazila of Chattogram district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Ershad Alam, 36 of the upazila.

Rezaul Karim Majumdar, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station, said there had been a longstanding enmity between Rahim and Ershad over the ownership of a piece of land.

On Sunday, Ershad and his elder brother Mohammad Naser, 50, went to the disputed land as they were preparing to build a house which was supposed to be started from Monday.