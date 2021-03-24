Man killed over land dispute in Lalmonirhat

A man was hacked to death allegedly by his elder brother over a land dispute at Kismat Duhli village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 42, son of abdus Salam.

Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Akkas and his elder brother Soleman Mia were at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.