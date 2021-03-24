Man killed over land dispute in Lalmonirhat

A man was hacked to death allegedly by his elder brother over a land dispute at Kismat Duhli village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Tuesday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Akkas Ali, 42, son of abdus Salam.
Arju Mohammad Sazzad Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said Akkas and his elder brother Soleman Mia were at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.
On Tuesday night, an argument broke out between the two over the land and it soon turned violent. In a fit of rage, Soleman hit Akkas with an axe on his head, leaving him critically injured, the OC said.
Akkas was taken to Kaliganj Upazila Helath Complex and subsequently shifted to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.
The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy. “We are trying to nab the accused as soon as possible,” the OC said.