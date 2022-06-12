Crime

Man ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Chattogram

Map of Chattogram district
A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law at the EPZ Cement Crossing area in Chattogram city Saturday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 37.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of CMP EPZ Police, Kabirul Islam said Hasan called Mamun near Alisha intersection and stabbed him around 9:00 pm.

Mamun was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where Physician declared him dead at around 10:00 pm, he said.

Accused Hasan fled immediately after the incident and efforts are on to arrest him, the OC added.

