Man ‘kills’ brother-in-law in Chattogram

<p>A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his brother-in-law at the EPZ Cement Crossing area in Chattogram city Saturday night, UNB reports.</p><p>The deceased was identified as Md Mamun, 37.</p><p>Officer-in-charge (OC) of CMP EPZ Police, Kabirul Islam said Hasan called Mamun near Alisha intersection and stabbed him around 9:00 pm.</p>.<p>Mamun was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where Physician declared him dead at around 10:00 pm, he said.</p><p>Accused Hasan fled immediately after the incident and efforts are on to arrest him, the OC added.</p>