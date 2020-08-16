Man ‘rapes’ two minor girls luring them with biscuits

A young carpenter allegedly raped two minor girls in a village of Rajshahi’s Charghat.
A case was filed over the incident that took place around 11:00am on Saturday.
According to the case statement, both the girls are below five years. They were playing on the premises of one of their neighbours’ house, police said.
The man, their neighbour, was reported to have lured the victims into his room with biscuits and raped both of them.
The victims were sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical check-up on Sunday morning.
Charghat police station officer-in-charge, Samit Kumar Kundu, told Prothom Alo that they could not arrest the accused yet.
Police, however, are conducting drives to arrest the accused, he added saying that evidence of rape was found on the bodies of both the children.