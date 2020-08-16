Man ‘rapes’ two minor girls luring them with biscuits

Staff Correspondent
Rajshahi
Representational image
Representational image Prothom Alo

A young carpenter allegedly raped two minor girls in a village of Rajshahi’s Charghat.

A case was filed over the incident that took place around 11:00am on Saturday.

According to the case statement, both the girls are below five years. They were playing on the premises of one of their neighbours’ house, police said.

The man, their neighbour, was reported to have lured the victims into his room with biscuits and raped both of them.

Advertisement

The victims were sent to the One Stop Crisis Centre of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical check-up on Sunday morning.

Charghat police station officer-in-charge, Samit Kumar Kundu, told Prothom Alo that they could not arrest the accused yet.

Police, however, are conducting drives to arrest the accused, he added saying that evidence of rape was found on the bodies of both the children.

More News

Sinha killing: Public hearing going on

Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan

390,000 yaba pills recovered in Teknaf

390,000 yaba pills recovered in Teknaf

Juvenile correction centre deaths: Assistant director, four others remanded

Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police entering Jashore juvenile center after the clash on Friday

Investigators search for answers to three questions

Sinha Rashed Khan