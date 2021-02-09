Man sentenced to death for killing disabled wife and son

A Kishoreganj court on Monday sentenced a man to death for killing his disabled wife and son. Additionally he was fined Tk 200,000.

Kishoreganj additional district and session court judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim announced the verdict to Najrul Islam, 25.

According to the prosecution, on 13 January, 2017 the convict Najrul took his wife Rahima Khatun and son Amirul to travel around from then Rahima and her son gone missing. Later on 21 January police recovered Rahima and Amirul’s body from Angiadi’s Beelbhora Beel area.