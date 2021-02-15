Man shot dead in Pabna

A man was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants at Ataikuanda Bunepara in Sadar upazila of Pabna on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam, 30, son of one Mantaj Bapari in the upazila.

Masud Alam, additional superintendent of Pabna police, said the miscreants opened fire on Amirul while he was returning home around 7:00pm.

Police suspected Amirul was killed over previous enmity.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to local hospital morgue for autopsy.