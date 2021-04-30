Man slits throat of step brother over property dispute in Chattogram

A man allegedly slit the throat of his step brother over a land dispute in the Pahartoli police station area of Chattogram, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Kaysar, 45, son of late Jamir Uddin.

The crime occurred on Wednesday night. Around 11:00pm, police said, Kaysar's step brother Sajjad Hossain and his accomplices attacked the victim and slit his throat with a sharp object.

Kaysar was immediately rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital by his family members, where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight.