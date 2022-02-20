Man stabbed dead by muggers in city

He used to live in Gandaria’s Ghuntighar area.
Muggers attacked Mosharraf at 4:00am near Saidabad bridge when he was going to work.
They stabbed him on the chest, took away his money and mobile phone set, said the deceased’s nephew Shahjalal.
After the incident, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 5.30 am where physicians declared him dead.
The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Bachchu Mia, police inspector at the DMCH police outpost.