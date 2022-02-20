Crime

Man stabbed dead by muggers in city

Prothom Alo English Desk

A 55-year old man was stabbed to death by muggers in the city’s Sayedabad area on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, a grocer and son of Harun-ur-Rashid of Gangarampur village in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur upazila.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He used to live in Gandaria’s Ghuntighar area.

Muggers attacked Mosharraf at 4:00am near Saidabad bridge when he was going to work.

They stabbed him on the chest, took away his money and mobile phone set, said the deceased’s nephew Shahjalal.

Advertisement

After the incident, he was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 5.30 am where physicians declared him dead.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Bachchu Mia, police inspector at the DMCH police outpost.

Read more from Crime
Post Comment
Advertisement