Man stabbed dead by ‘stepson’

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his teenage stepson in Dakkhhinkhan, Dhaka on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohor Uddin, 40, reports UNB.
The 16-year old stepson locked into an altercation with his father over money, the news agency quoted the victim’s younger brother Hridoy as saying.
At one stage, the boy stabbed his father’s chest, leaving him critically injured.
Mohor was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospitalin in critical condition around 10:45pm where physicians declared him dead, said Bacchu Miah, inspector of Dhaka Medical College police outpost.
The boy went into hiding after the incident.
