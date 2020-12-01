Man to die for killing wife in Natore

A Natore court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing his wife three months after getting married in 2017 for dowry, UNB reports.

The convict Rubel Hossain was a resident of Shibpur village in Boraigram upazila.

Natore Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Imdadul Haque delivered the verdict.

It also fined Tk 100,000 to the convict and asked to provide the money to the parents of victim Fatema Khatun as compensation.