Man to die for killing wife in Natore

A Natore court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment for killing his wife three months after getting married in 2017 for dowry, UNB reports.
The convict Rubel Hossain was a resident of Shibpur village in Boraigram upazila.
Natore Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal judge Mohammad Imdadul Haque delivered the verdict.
It also fined Tk 100,000 to the convict and asked to provide the money to the parents of victim Fatema Khatun as compensation.
According to the prosecution, Rubel had married Fatema of Sirajganj district on 27 June 2017. Rubel used to torture Fatema for Tk 200,000 dowry.
On 26 September 2017, Rubel had a quarrel with Fatema over the issue and killed her after failing to realise the money.
Aklima, sister of the victim, filed a case at Boraigram Police Station. Rubel was arrested after the case was filed.