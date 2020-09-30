Man tries to kill self after stabbing two children in city

A man allegedly tried to kill himself after stabbing his two children in his house at Hazaribagh in the capital on Wednesday afternoon, reports UNB.
His 6-year old daughter Jarin Hasan Roza was declared dead after being taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 4:00pm.
But the father Javed Hasan, 48, and his son Rijon, 13, were undergoing treatment there in critical condition.
Javed's brother Mehedi Hasan said Javed tried to slaughter Roza and Rijon with a sharp weapon and later tried to kill self with the same weapon.
Javed Hasan, is a local shop keeper who has been living on the 1st floor of the 2-storey building at Battola 10 number lane of Borhanpur under Hazaribagh police station, he said.
Javed's wife Rima told reporters that she was on the ground of the building when the incident took place in the afternoon.
After hearing scream, she rushed to the flat and found the trio in critical condition, she said.
She did not know about the reason behind this incident, she added.
Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police out-post, said "We also found an injury mark of at left side of Rima's neck and informed Hazaribagh police"
Officer-in-charge of Hazaribagh police station Sajidur Rahman Sajib said in primarily investigation police came to know that Javed had huge loans to pay.
He might have done this out of frustrations, he suspected.