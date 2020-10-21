Manikganj man sentenced life term for killing girl after rape

A tribunal on Wednesday sentenced a man to life term imprisonment in a case over killing a schoolgirl after rape in 2012 in Manikganj, reports UNB.

The convict is Saddam Mia, manager of a poultry farm in Saturia upazila of Manikganj.

Women and Children Repression Tribunal Judge Md Ali Hossain pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict on the dock.

According to the case statement Saddam had developed a relationship of love affair with Tuhin Sultana Mimi.

Saddam took the girl to his house on 8 November 2012 in Golda village of Saturia upazila and killed her after rape.

The victim’s father filed a case over the matter next day.