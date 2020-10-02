MC College gang rape: 3 suspects produced before court

Three accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case were produced before the court on FridayProthom Alo

Three accused in Sylhet MC College gang rape case were produced before the court on Friday after their five-day remand, reports UNB.



Saifur Rahman, Robiul and Arjun were produced before the court of Sylhet Metropolitan Magistrate-1, assistant commissioner (prosecution) of metropolitan police Amulya Bhushan Chowdhury said.



Police said they would issue statements under section 164.



Three other accused - Mahbubur Rahman Rony, Rajon and Ainuddin - were put on five-day remand each in the case by a Sylhet court on 29 September.

The remand of third accused Tareq and sixth accused Mahfuzur Rahman Masum will end on Sunday.



A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on the night of 25 September.

After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan police station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.

Besides, the education ministry formed a committee to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident.


The High Court last week formed an investigation committee to look into the incident.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said that none of those involved in the incident will be spared.

