MC College gang rape: 3 suspects produced before court

A group of youths tied up a man and raped his 20-year-old wife at the MC College dormitory on the night of 25 September.

After police rescued the couple, the victim's husband filed a case at Shahporan police station in the early hours of Saturday against nine people mentioning the names of six.



Besides, the education ministry formed a committee to investigate whether there was any negligence of the college authorities in the gang rape incident.





