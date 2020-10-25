Mini-casino operating at Ashulia for one and a half years: RAB

The 'mini-casino' at Kaichabari, Ashulia, not far from the capital city, had been operating for the past one and a half years, according to RAB-4.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed details about the casino during a press briefing on Sunday at the RAB-4 office in Paikpara of the capital.

RAB raided the casino on Saturday night and arrested 21 persons. RAB-4 told the press that the two owners of the casino could not be caught during the raid. They are in hiding.