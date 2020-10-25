Mini-casino operating at Ashulia for one and a half years: RAB

The 'mini-casino' at Kaichabari, Ashulia, not far from the capital city, had been operating for the past one and a half years, according to RAB-4.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed details about the casino during a press briefing on Sunday at the RAB-4 office in Paikpara of the capital.
RAB raided the casino on Saturday night and arrested 21 persons. RAB-4 told the press that the two owners of the casino could not be caught during the raid. They are in hiding.
Commander of RAB-4, additional deputy inspector general of police Mozammel Haque, said that they conducted a sudden raid on the mini casino at Kaichabari at around 8:30pm Saturday.
The raid was carried out by an RAB-4 team in presence of executive magistrate Md Anisur Rahman and senior assistant superintendent of police, Md Sajedul Islam.
A casino board, playing cards, 100 yaba pills, 12 cans of foreign beer, 22 mobiles and Tk 38,000 in cash were seized at the mini casino, the media was informed at the press briefing.
The arrested persons included Md Azadul Islam (50), Md Habibur Rahman (47), Md Billal (38), Md Abdul Alim (35), Md Ekhlas (35), Md Rubel Mia (33), Md Maidul Islam (32), Md Sohel Molla (32), Md Asadul Islam (30), Md Jewel (28), Md Sabuj Miah (28), Md Sharif (28), Md Moin Miah (28), Md Roni Bhuiyan (25), Md Rabiul Molla (24), Md Fazle Rabbi (22), Md Abu Taleb (20), Md Didarul Islam (20), Md Shipon (20) and Md Masud Rana (20).
According to RAB-4, during primary interrogations the arrested persons admitted to their involvement in gambling. Cases are being filed against them under the gambling act.
Replying to a question, RAB-4's senior assistant superintendent of police, Sajedul Islam, said that two persons named Biplob and Hasan were running the casino. Their houses were raided on Saturday too, but they were not found there. The search for them will continue.
RAB-4 said that the drive against gambling outfits will continue in order to prevent the harmful social influence of illegal gambling.