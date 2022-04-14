Minor girl raped by 5-6 youths in Rajshahi

As the rickshaw carrying the girl and two others was passing through a desolate area in Puthia upazila, the miscreants armed with sharp weapons halted the vehicle.
The miscreants robbed the occupants of their money and mobile phones and then forcibly took the girl to an orchard nearby and raped her, according to the minor survivor.
The girl later managed to reach the Begar Mor area and narrated her ordeal to passers-by.
Officer-in-charge of Puthia police station, Suhrawardy Hossain said he was yet to receive any written complaint from the girl’s family. “However, the crime scene has been identified and efforts are being made to nab the perpetrators.”