Missing expatriate found dead in Chandpur corn field

Police on Tuesday recovered the decomposed body of an expatriate who went missing two weeks ago.
Police had been called in after a body was found in a corn field in Chandpur’s Rampur union by a farmer.
The deceased Osman Gani Munshi (30), son of late Rustam Ali Munshi of Kamranga village under Rampur union, was missing for nearly a fortnight.
Additional superintendent of Chandpur Police Snigdha Sarkar confirmed the body was of the missing expatriate.
Farmer Sukumar Chandra said, “When I went to the field around 5:00pm, I got a bad smell and called my nephew. With him I entered the corn field and found the corpse.”
His four-month-pregnant wife, Salma, said: “My husband went out for work as usual but did not return two weeks ago.”
According to the police, on 12 April, Osman went to his aunt’s house in Devpur Bepari Bari from where he went missing.
OC Abdur Rashid told UNB the body was sent to Chandpur Hospital morgue for autopsy.
ASI Snigdha Sarkar said whether he was killed or not can be ascertained by analyzing the evidence collected by PBI and CID.