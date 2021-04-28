Missing expatriate found dead in Chandpur corn field

Police on Tuesday recovered the decomposed body of an expatriate who went missing two weeks ago.

Police had been called in after a body was found in a corn field in Chandpur’s Rampur union by a farmer.

The deceased Osman Gani Munshi (30), son of late Rustam Ali Munshi of Kamranga village under Rampur union, was missing for nearly a fortnight.

Additional superintendent of Chandpur Police Snigdha Sarkar confirmed the body was of the missing expatriate.

Farmer Sukumar Chandra said, “When I went to the field around 5:00pm, I got a bad smell and called my nephew. With him I entered the corn field and found the corpse.”