Missing RMG worker found dead after seven days in Savar

A garment worker, who went missing on 28 December, was found dead in the Dhaweleswari River at Jhauchar in Savar early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sajedul Islam, 18, son of Mostak Shah of Naldnga in Natore district. He used to live at a rented house in Harindhara area of Savar.

Sajedul had an altercation with three alleged muggers—identified as Milon, 24, Shaon, 22 and Imon, 23— over snatching goods one month ago, said officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, AFM Sayed.

Later, the muggers plotted to kill Sajedul. To make their plan success, the trio called Sajedul over phone and asked him to meet at a place.